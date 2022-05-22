Jain college is overall champion at GBS Utsav 2k22 

Students of Jain College, bagged the overall championship at the two-day ‘GBS Utsav 2K22’ management fest that concluded in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Jain College, Hubballi, emerged as the overall champion in the two-day ‘GBS Utsav 2K22’, a management festival for undergraduate students that concluded on Saturday.

In all, 18 colleges from across north Karnataka took part in the fest and Jain College bagged the general championing by doing excellently well in the 11 events held.

Mahesh B. Mashal, mindset coach and career counsellor, who was the chief guest at the grand finale, asked the students to think out of the box and think beyond the usual boundaries in order to realize their full potentials and gain success in their professional lives. He gave away the prizes and trophies to the winners of various events.

Welcoming the dignitarites, Director of Global Business School Tejas B. Vyas praised the students for their active participation in the event.

On Friday, the fest was inaugurated by General Manager (Sales & Marketing, NK), JSW, Manoj M.S., and Chairman of Board of Governance for GBS M.S. Subhas.

Mr. Manoj emphasied on the importance of having the complete knowledge of the subject matter to achieve professional excellence.

Prof. Subhas emphasized the need for the students to grab the new opportunities being offered to them and focus on skill development.

Event coordinator Mahesh Bendigeri briefed about the report card of GBS. Mr. Vyas presided over the inaugural ceremony.