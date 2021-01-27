Karnataka

Jailor caught red-handed for bribery

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI 27 January 2021 21:51 IST
Updated: 27 January 2021 21:57 IST

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a jailor of the Bidar District Prison while he was accepting a bribe of ₹ 90,000 from a prisoner on Tuesday. Jailor Basavaraj Hosagudar, it is said, demanded the bribe for sending the sick prisoner to hospital for medical treatment. Based on a complaint lodged by the prisoner’s son, Adarsh, a team of ACB sleuths, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Hanumanthraya, Inspectors Venkatesh and Sharanabasappa, caught Basavaraj Hosagoudar while he was accepting money from Adarsh.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Karnataka
Read more...