Jailor caught red-handed for bribery

KALABURAGI

27 January 2021 21:51 IST

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a jailor of the Bidar District Prison while he was accepting a bribe of ₹ 90,000 from a prisoner on Tuesday. Jailor Basavaraj Hosagudar, it is said, demanded the bribe for sending the sick prisoner to hospital for medical treatment. Based on a complaint lodged by the prisoner’s son, Adarsh, a team of ACB sleuths, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Hanumanthraya, Inspectors Venkatesh and Sharanabasappa, caught Basavaraj Hosagoudar while he was accepting money from Adarsh.

