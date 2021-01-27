KarnatakaKALABURAGI 27 January 2021 21:51 IST
Jailor caught red-handed for bribery
Updated: 27 January 2021 21:57 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a jailor of the Bidar District Prison while he was accepting a bribe of ₹ 90,000 from a prisoner on Tuesday. Jailor Basavaraj Hosagudar, it is said, demanded the bribe for sending the sick prisoner to hospital for medical treatment. Based on a complaint lodged by the prisoner’s son, Adarsh, a team of ACB sleuths, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Hanumanthraya, Inspectors Venkatesh and Sharanabasappa, caught Basavaraj Hosagoudar while he was accepting money from Adarsh.
