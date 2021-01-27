Karnataka

Jailor caught red-handed for bribery

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a jailor of the Bidar District Prison while he was accepting a bribe of ₹ 90,000 from a prisoner on Tuesday. Jailor Basavaraj Hosagudar, it is said, demanded the bribe for sending the sick prisoner to hospital for medical treatment. Based on a complaint lodged by the prisoner’s son, Adarsh, a team of ACB sleuths, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Hanumanthraya, Inspectors Venkatesh and Sharanabasappa, caught Basavaraj Hosagoudar while he was accepting money from Adarsh.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2021 9:57:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/jailer-caught-red-handed-for-bribery/article33678484.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY