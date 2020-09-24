Jail term for obstructing public servants during epidemic

Bengaluru

24 September 2020 00:23 IST

The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Bill, 2020, that prohibits obstruction of public servants and acts of violence against them during discharge of duty, and also damage to public and private properties.

It prohibits person or persons from indulging in acts of violence against public servants or causing any damage or loss to any public and private properties during an epidemic.

Any person indulging in violence or obstructing public servants from discharging duty would be punished with imprisonment for a term from three months to five years and with fine ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh.

For committing an act of violence against public servant and causing grievous injury, punishment ranging from six months to seven years would be given and fine of ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh would be imposed.

The Bill was passed in the wake of attacks on ASHA workers, doctors, and policemen while discharging duties during COVID-19 pandemic.

Bills passed

The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Karnataka State Civil Services (Prohibition of Absorption of the Services of the Employees of Establishments in Public Sector into Public Service) Bill, 2020. The Bill was necessary to prevent absorption of employees of public sector enterprises into the State civil service.

Establishments in the public sector face closure owing to various reasons and employees of such establishments tend to demand that their services be absorbed against posts in the civil services of the State and approach courts.

The government would not absorb employees of public sector enterprises who were working on deputation to its departments, in case of closure of the PSEs, it said.

The Karnataka Industries (Facilitation) Amendment Bill, 2020 was passed. The Bill aims to provide temporary clearance to the manufacturing industry to establish industry on filing combined application forms and to get prepared for commercial operation.

Other Bills passed by the Assembly are: the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Karnataka Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2020; and the Karnataka State Open Universities (Amendment) Bill.