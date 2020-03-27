Jail inmates make reusable masks

Inmates of the Hindalaga Central Prison are making COVD-19 masks for personnel in government departments. And, at ₹ 6 per mask, it is the cheapest personal protection gear in the market.

Under the wage earning scheme, the inmates are making 2,000-2,500 masks per day. They have sold around 10,000 masks to various government departments.

The mask is made out of sanitised cloth that is usually used to make gloves and operation theatre attire. It has two layers, a sky blue outer layer and a white cloth lining inside. The outer layer is folded multiple times to create pleats. Two long strips of cloth that are folded and stitched serve as strings with which the mask is tied to the ears.

“Our masks are as safe as the synthetic ones. Doctors have certified them,” according to Jail Superintendent of Hindalaga Krishna Kumar. The mask can be reused after washing with soap water.

Prison authorities have opened a stall near the entrance of the jail on the outskirts of Belagavi where the masks are sold. “Till now we used our capacity to cater to the demand from government departments. But we are now producing enough to sell them to others,” the Superintendent said.

There are 42 sewing machines in the prison’s employment cell and nearly 100 inmates take turns to work on the machines. Around 1,800-2,000 masks are made in the men’s section and around 300-500 are made in the women’s wing. Each worker is paid a prescribed wage of ₹ 150 per day. “We are providing an incentive of ₹ 1 more for every mask made after the first 100 and ₹ 2 for every mask made after 250,’’ Mr. Kumar said.

Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi has suggested that organisations engaged in essential goods supply and industries working during the lockdown to purchase masks for their workers from the jail premises.

Hindalga is one of the largest correctional centres in the State and houses around 800 undertrial prisoners and offenders servicing sentences. Undertrials are not covered under the wage earning scheme. The prison office can be contacted on Ph: 0831-2405275.