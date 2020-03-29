Watch | Jail inmates in Karnataka make reusable masks

Inmates of the Hindalaga Central Prison in Belagavi in Karnataka are making reusable COVID-19 masks. At ₹6 per mask, it is the cheapest personal protection gear in the market. The inmates are making 2,000-2,500 masks per day under the wage-earning scheme.

Prison authorities have also opened a stall near the entrance of the jail on the outskirts of Belagavi where the masks are sold.

Hindalga is one of the largest correctional centres in the State and houses around 800 undertrial prisoners and offenders servicing sentences. Undertrials are not covered under the wage earning scheme.