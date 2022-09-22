Jail inmate participates in TMC video conference

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
September 22, 2022 21:47 IST

Umesh Kamble, an inmate of the Hindalga Prison, participated in the Town Municipal Council (TMC) meeting of Sankeshwar, of which he is an elected member.

The TMC member is accused of shooting and killing a woman in Sankeshwar in January this year.

He is under going trial. He had applied for permission from court to participate in the video conference. He raised some issues of development concerning his ward, officials said.

Jail Superintendent Krishna Kumar said that the inmate was allowed to participate in the video conference on the orders of the court in Chikkodi.

