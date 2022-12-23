ADVERTISEMENT

Jail inmate found dead

December 23, 2022 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

An inmate of Gokak Sub-Jail was found dead in his cell in Belagavi district on Friday.

Jail officers found Mohiddin Ali of Telsang village dead in his cell, after he did not answer his attendance in the morning.

He was under trial for murder. Officials suspected that he was suffering from depression. The matter has been brought to the notice of the Gokak Police, jail officers said.

Those suffering from depression can seek help from the jail counsellor and other officers, Chief Superintendent of Hindalga Jail Krishna Kumar said.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

