Jai Bharat Maata Seva Samiti urges ECI to conduct free and fair elections

February 02, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Jai Bharat Maata Seva Samiti on Friday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ban the sale of liquor and tobacco, and to shut down bars, clubs and pubs and dhabas to ensure free and fair elections across the country during the upcoming Parliament elections.

Vaijnath S. Zalki, national spokesperson of the Samiti submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner of India through State Election Commission at Bengaluru on Friday urging ECI to direct closure of bars, clubs, and liquor shops during the Model Code of Conduct – from the day the Commission announces the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections until the results are declared.

Mr. Zalki also urged the ECI to keep a track on unusual and suspicious digital transactions and take necessary action against those account holders. He said that free and fair elections are the bedrock of any healthy democracy.