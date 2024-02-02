GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jai Bharat Maata Seva Samiti urges ECI to conduct free and fair elections

February 02, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI 

The Hindu Bureau

Jai Bharat Maata Seva Samiti on Friday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ban the sale of liquor and tobacco, and to shut down bars, clubs and pubs and dhabas to ensure free and fair elections across the country during the upcoming Parliament elections.

Vaijnath S. Zalki, national spokesperson of the Samiti submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner of India through State Election Commission at Bengaluru on Friday urging ECI to direct closure of bars, clubs, and liquor shops during the Model Code of Conduct – from the day the Commission announces the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections until the results are declared.

Mr. Zalki also urged the ECI to keep a track on unusual and suspicious digital transactions and take necessary action against those account holders. He said that free and fair elections are the bedrock of any healthy democracy.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / tobacco / pubs, discotheque and bars / state politics / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.