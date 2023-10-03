ADVERTISEMENT

Jagrita Nagarikaru condemns action against news portal

October 03, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Jagrita Nagarikaru, Karnataka, a forum of progressive intellectuals and activists, have expressed shock over police action against those associated with NewsClick portal on Tuesday and said that “such acts constitute a conspiracy to silence the voices of individuals who dissent.”

In a release, members of the forum said, “The media is the watchdog of democracy. Its function is to perform its responsibilities in a free, autonomous and fearless environment. Such acts of the Union government attempting to suppress this should be considered an attempt to destroy democratic values. In this background, the Jagrita Nagarikaru Karnataka severely condemns this attack on journalists and social activists by the police. It demands that such witchhunts be stopped forthwith. It also urges that the draconian UAPA which seeks to destroy the ‘Freedom of Expression’ and is weaponised to suppress dissenting opinions should be immediately withdrawn.”

Among the signatories are K. Marulasiddappa, G. Ramakrishna, S.G. Siddaramaiah, Vijaya, Rajendra Chenni, Banjagere Jayaprakash, B. Sripada Bhat, K.S. Vimala, Meenakshi Bali, N. Gayathri, T.Surendra Rao, Vasundhara Bhupathi and N.K. Vasanthraj.

The Delhi police on Tuesday sealed the office of NewsClick in connection with its probe into a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.

