Jagjivan Ram Jayanti to be a low-key affair

KALABURAGI

04 April 2021 22:47 IST

Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayantotsava Samiti has decided to celebrate the 114th birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram on Monday in a low-key manner due to the second wave of COVID-19. Raju R. Wadekar, president of the Jayantotsava Samiti, addressing presspersons on Sunday in Kalaburagi, said that the officials of the district administration, including the Deputy Commissioner, will garland the statue of Dr. Jagjivan Ram and a stage programme will be held at Dr. S.M. Pandit Ranga Mandir in the evening. Mr. Wadekar said that there will be no processions as no gathering will be allowed due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the district. He appealed to the citizens to follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during the jayanti celebrations.

