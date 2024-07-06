ADVERTISEMENT

Jagjivan Ram Bhavan to be inaugurated on July 13

Published - July 06, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan, which has been built at a cost of ₹3 crore, will be inaugurated on July 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

He laid the foundation for the building when he was heading the government during 2013-18. The building would be utilised for imparting science and skill development training to eligible candidates.

On ‘Bharat Rice’

Responding to a question about the suspension of ‘Bharat Rice’‘ scheme started by the Central government, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that it is clear that the scheme was started for the sake of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and later suspended.

He alleged that the Food Corporation of India had not provided rice even though it had stock for the State’s Anna Bhagya Yojana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was speaking after paying floral tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram on his death anniversary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US