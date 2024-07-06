GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagjivan Ram Bhavan to be inaugurated on July 13

Published - July 06, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan, which has been built at a cost of ₹3 crore, will be inaugurated on July 13.

He laid the foundation for the building when he was heading the government during 2013-18. The building would be utilised for imparting science and skill development training to eligible candidates.

On ‘Bharat Rice’

Responding to a question about the suspension of ‘Bharat Rice’‘ scheme started by the Central government, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that it is clear that the scheme was started for the sake of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and later suspended.

He alleged that the Food Corporation of India had not provided rice even though it had stock for the State’s Anna Bhagya Yojana.

He was speaking after paying floral tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram on his death anniversary.

