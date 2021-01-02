Jagdale Industries to launch five new variants of Bejois in Karnataka

Bengaluru

02 January 2021

The fruit juice brand is going in for an image overhaul

Bejois, a mango beverage from the city-based Jagdale Industries, has embarked on a brand overhaul exercise to carve a niche for itself in a highly cluttered beverages market in Karnataka.

Bejois, which was introduced at a time when the market barely had any packaged beverages, has become a household name in the State in the last 40 years and is now finding it tough as competition in the ready-to-drink beverages space is hotting up.

Rajesh Jagdale, MD, Jagdale Industries, told The Hindu that, “Bejois has been a steady brand in the last 40 years although it has seen ups and downs in the market due to distributor discounting. We are now working on a complete brand overhaul to uniquely position the product and also to introduce five new variants in the market.”

Focus on nutrition

According to him, Bejois will have new corporate branding, see packaging change, without altering the existing colour scheme, and the new variants will be focussed on nutrition.

The company is in the process of exploring a direct distribution channel to save on discounting, in places where it does not have a distribution network.

“We are exploring a direct distribution channel to fill gaps in the market while eventually, we will have a hybrid model,” he said.

On the new launches, Mr. Jagdale said, mango would be the key ingredient in three of the new five products and to make it more nutritious it would have blends of orange and apple. The other new variants of Bejois would be pomegranate and amla.

“The traditional Bejois will remain untouched while we will have new products out by February/March. We will introduce Bejois in glass bottles. We are also introducing half a litre and one litre packages of Bejois as home consumption of the product has gone up significantly after the pandemic,” Jagdale added.