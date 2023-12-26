Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha welcomes Veerashaiva Mahasabha’s fresh stand on religion status

December 26, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Belagavi

Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha (JLM) has welcomed the stand taken by Akhila Bharatiya Veerashaiva Mahasabha (ABVM) on religion status for Veerashaiva Lingayat.

JLM general secretary S.M. Jamdar said in Belagavi on Tuesday: “ABVM has passed a resolution at its 24th convention in Davangere urging all Veerashaiva Lingayat to describe themselves as Veerashaiva or Lingayat and not Hindus. This, however, is completely opposite to the stand taken by the organisation since its inception over a century ago. This is similar to our stand that Lingayat are not Hindus. Therefore, we welcome the stand,” Dr. Jamdar said.

“We, however, are seeking some clarifications. When JLM and other like-minded organisations began a movement demanding religion status for Lingayat, the ABVM opposed it strongly. The RSS and the BJP opposed it. The Panchacharyas [five seers] who head the Veerashaiva Maths in the country opposed our stand,” he said.

“The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa also joined them in opposing us. Three of these Panchacharyas were present in the recent Davangere rally where it was resolved that Lingayat are not Hindus. Mr. Yediyurappa and his son and BJP state unit president B.Y. Vijayendra were also present in the rally. Mr. Yediyurappa’s daughter has been appointed the president of the ABVM women’s wing,” he said.

“The resolution asking the community not to identify themselves as Hindus has been passed unanimously. Now, we seek a public clarification from the RSS, the BJP, the Panchacharyas and Mr. Yediyurappa about their renewed opinion,” Dr. Jamdar said.

“RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Home Minister and former BJP national president Amit Shah, opposed our movement for religion status. What do they say now? What is the opinion of the RSS and the BJP leaders over this question? If they are to accept it now, why did they oppose it then?” he said.

“Just six years ago, the Panchacharyas built a movement to counter ours. They strongly argued that Veerashaiva is an integral part of Hinduism. What is their stand now? Have all the five seers accepted that it is not a part of Hinduism? Or will they condemn the ABVM stand?” he said.

“Our stand remains unchanged. We will, however, lead a peaceful movement and will not get down to the streets to demand our rights. The Union government is yet to respond to Karnataka’s letter recommending religion status for Lingayat,” he said.

Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha office-bearer Basavaraj Rotti and others were present.

