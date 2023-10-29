HamberMenu
Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha condemns Centre’s move

State government should resend religion proposal with appropriate changes, it says

October 29, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha has condemned the Union government’s move to return a proposal for according religion status to Lingayat.

Mahasabha office-bearers have urged the State government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resend the proposal by making the necessary changes to it.

“The Union government has sent back the proposal saying that it has three issues that make it not eligible for acceptance. We feel that it [the Centre] has not properly studied the State government’s proposal. The proposal was prepared on the basis of the H.N. Nagamohan Das report. The report has all the necessary documents and other material to support our argument. It is condemnable that the report has not been studied properly,” chief general secretary of the mahasabha S.M. Jamdar said.

He told journalists on Sunday that the organisation will urge the State government to resend the proposal.

The mahasabha will organise several events in the coming months. In January 2024, an all-India women’s meet will be organised and a pan-India youth conference will be held in February. The new governing body of the mahasabha will be elected by the end of February.

Earlier, a mahasabha central committee meeting was held in the SGBIT College in Belagavi. Leaders Basavaraj Dhannur, Arvind Jatti, Mukta Kagali, Mahadevappa Mysore and others were present.

