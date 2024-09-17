ADVERTISEMENT

Jagadish Shettar writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking Vande Bharat extension to Belagavi

Published - September 17, 2024 06:38 pm IST - Belagavi

It will help boost economy of the region, says BJP MP

The Hindu Bureau

A Vande Bharat Express stands at the railway station in Belagavi when, earlier, a trial run was conducted successfully on the extended Bengaluru-Hubballi route. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urging him to run a Vande Bharat Express between Belagavi and Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

For this purpose, he has sought the extension of the Bengaluru-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express to Belagavi. At present, this train operates between Hubballi and Bengaluru.

This is a long-pending, important demand of the public of the region, he said in the letter.

“Earlier, a trial run was conducted on the extended route and it was very successful. However, the railway authorities have stopped the process of starting the new timetable citing technical reasons,” he reminded the Railway Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He expressed gratitude to the Central government for the Vande Bharat Express launched between Pune-Belagavi and Hubballi. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Pune and Hubballi via video link on Monday. It will help the two States greatly,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US