Jagadish Shettar writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking Vande Bharat extension to Belagavi

Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urging him to run a Vande Bharat Express between Belagavi and Bengaluru.

For this purpose, he has sought the extension of the Bengaluru-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express to Belagavi. At present, this train operates between Hubballi and Bengaluru.

This is a long-pending, important demand of the public of the region, he said in the letter.

“Earlier, a trial run was conducted on the extended route and it was very successful. However, the railway authorities have stopped the process of starting the new timetable citing technical reasons,” he reminded the Railway Minister.

He expressed gratitude to the Central government for the Vande Bharat Express launched between Pune-Belagavi and Hubballi. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Pune and Hubballi via video link on Monday. It will help the two States greatly,” he said.