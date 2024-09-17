GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagadish Shettar writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking Vande Bharat extension to Belagavi

It will help boost economy of the region, says BJP MP

Published - September 17, 2024 06:38 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A Vande Bharat Express stands at the railway station in Belagavi when, earlier, a trial run was conducted successfully on the extended Bengaluru-Hubballi route.

A Vande Bharat Express stands at the railway station in Belagavi when, earlier, a trial run was conducted successfully on the extended Bengaluru-Hubballi route. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urging him to run a Vande Bharat Express between Belagavi and Bengaluru.

For this purpose, he has sought the extension of the Bengaluru-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express to Belagavi. At present, this train operates between Hubballi and Bengaluru.

This is a long-pending, important demand of the public of the region, he said in the letter.

“Earlier, a trial run was conducted on the extended route and it was very successful. However, the railway authorities have stopped the process of starting the new timetable citing technical reasons,” he reminded the Railway Minister.

He expressed gratitude to the Central government for the Vande Bharat Express launched between Pune-Belagavi and Hubballi. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Pune and Hubballi via video link on Monday. It will help the two States greatly,” he said.

Published - September 17, 2024 06:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.