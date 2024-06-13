Jagadish Shettar vows to do ‘all he can’ to get Mahadayi basin projects going

Jagadish Shettar, former Chief Minister who won the Lok Sabha polls from Belagavi as a BJP candidate, has said he would do ‘all he can’ to get the Mahadayi basin projects going.

As a former Minister and leader from north Karnataka, I have been following the Kalasa-Banduri projects in the Mahadayi basin. I try to remain updated on them. Now they are awaiting approval from the union Forest and Environment Ministry, and the national wildlife board. I will not only meet the Ministers, but also officers concerned to see that the approvals are obtained quickly,” he said.

About the opposition to the project by the government of Goa, he said he recognised that the long-standing dispute had administrative and political angles. He said he would hold a meeting with the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to resolve the stalemate. “The Centre has given in-principle approval to the project. The river water dispute tribunal has allocated 13 tmcft of water to Karnataka. These things cannot be ignored or reversed. Based on such signals, Karnataka government has already called for tenders to see that there is no delay from our side. I am confident of meeting all parties and getting the approvals to start work on the projects in earnest, he said. Mr. Shettar is a long time resident of Hubballi and has served as its MLA multiple times. Hubballi is among the several towns and villages that are expected to benefit from the Mahadayi basin projects. He shifted to Belagavi after rejoining the BJP and getting the party ticket to contest the LS polls from here.

Mr. Shettar said he dreamt of making Belagavi into an ideal Lok Sabha constituency in the State. “I will try to see that Belagavi’s sobriquet of the second capital of the State is justified. I will draft a vision document for Belagavi after meeting stakeholders like chambers of commerce and industries and the citizens. This will be built around plans of developing the tri-cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi. I will ensure that all projects started by former MP Suresh Angadi are completed. I will meet farmers who are opposing land acquisition for the Belagavi-Hubballi railway line via Kittur. I will try to explore possibilities of upgrading the Belagavi airport into an international one. I will also speak to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to urge him to transfer unused defence land to the State government to set up an IT park in Belagavi,” he said. To a question, he said he would reinvent himself as ‘Shettar of Belagavi’ from ‘Shettar of Hubballi’.

He said the people of Belagavi had defeated the power of money and supported him. “They have shown to the State the power of Jagadish Shettar,” he said.

He described as ‘game-changers’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Belagavi and the crowd that gathered to welcome him and joined him during his nomination.

