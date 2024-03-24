Jagadish Shettar terms Congress move to approach Supreme Court for funds release a political gimmick

March 24, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Chief Minister and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has criticised the State government for its move to approach the Supreme Court for the reported delay in release of drought relief by the Union government.

“This is the first time that a State government has challenged the Union government in the Supreme Court for release of funds. This is nothing but a political stunt. It is all diversionary tactics by the Congress. It hopes to gain political advantage in the Lok Sabha polls from this,” he said.

He told reporters on Sunday that there are several platforms to raise such issues, other than courts. Such issues can be raised in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Why is the party not taking up the issue in Rajya Sabha? They choose not to do that. Instead, they go to Delhi and put up a stunt. This is all part of their campaign. Before the election dates were announced, the Congress leaders staged protests in New Delhi. Now, they have approached the Supreme Court for funds release. It is a political gimmick,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is doing a good job. Usually, State governments do not wait for Central funds. For important schemes and emergencies, they spend money from their own Exchequer and later, get it reimbursed from the Centre,” he said.

“If the State government is unable to manage its funds properly, it may be because it is not spending wisely. It is not right to criticise Mr. Modi for everything. It is an unforgivable crime,” he said.

“In-fighting will lead to the fall of the Congress government after the parliamentary polls and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will resign. There is no need for the BJP to take up any Operation Lotus or anything of that sort. The government will collapse by itself. I suspected that dissidence is a ploy by insiders to bring the Siddaramaiah government down,” the BJP leader said.

He said that he is confident of getting party ticket from Belagavi. There are no obstacles there. It is likely to be announced on Monday, he said.

