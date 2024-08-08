GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagadish Shettar seeks rail connectivity to Saundatti to help devotees

Withdraw cases against farmers, says Belagavi BJP MP

Published - August 08, 2024 09:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, along with Union Minister of State V. Somanna, met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi.

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, along with Union Minister of State V. Somanna, met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lok Sabha member Jagadish Shettar has urged the Union government to provide railway connectivity to Saundatti to facilitate movement of pilgrims to Yallamma temple.

The temple is a religious place with the highest footfall of devotees in Karnataka. Providing railway connectivity will help boost its tourism potential, he said.

This has to be done by building a new railway line, he said in a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Mr. Shettar and Union Minister of State V. Somanna met the Railway Minister in New Delhi recently. They requested the Central Minister to order a survey for the new line.

He also urged Mr. Vaishnaw to withdraw cases filed against farmers who staged protest against the delay in giving approval to Mahadayi project by stopping trains in Hubballi in 2016. The Central Minister promised to review the matter, said a release from the MP’s office.

