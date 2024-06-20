GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagadish Shettar reviews Smart City works in Belagavi

The newly elected Member of Parliament chairs meeting of officials of Belagavi Smart City Limited

Published - June 20, 2024 07:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Newly elected MP Jagadish Shettar reviewing Smart City works before visiting project sites in Belagavi on Thursday.

Newly elected MP Jagadish Shettar reviewing Smart City works before visiting project sites in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Newly elected MP Jagadish Shettar on Thursday visited the office of Belagavi Smart City Limited and reviewed the progress of various Smart City works.

Chairing a meeting of officials of Smart City Limited, Mr. Shettar sought information on the works taken up under the Central government funded scheme, present condition of various Smart City works and also, completed works.

As most of the works taken up under the Smart City scheme have been completed, Mr. Shettar directed the officials of the municipal corporation and various departments concerned to expedite the process of taking into their possession all such completed works.

Managing Director of Belagavi Smart City Limited Syeda Afreen Banu Ballari briefed the newly elected MP and also Belagavi MLA Abhay Patil about the works. On the occasion, Mr. Shettar was felicitated.

Subsequently, Mr. Shettar, along with officials, visited the Digital Library, Mahatma Phule Park, Kalamandir and City Bus Terminal that were taken up under the Smart City scheme.

