Jagadish Shettar re-joining the BJP will not impact the Congress, says Satish Jarkiholi

January 25, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress MLA Basavaraj Shivaganga criticises the former Chief Minister’s move as selfish

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar quitting the Congress to rejoin the BJP will not have any impact on the Congress’ political prospects, KPCC working president and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Chikkodi on Thursday.

“Such a move is natural before elections. They will not impact our party. I wish Mr. Shettar all the best,” he said.

To a query about the possibility of Mr. Shettar taking the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi along with him to the BJP, Mr. Jarkiholi said that he has no information about it.

However, Congress MLA Basavaraj Shivaganga of Channagiri constituency criticised Mr. Shettar and said that the move is selfish.

Mr. Shettar has no political power. He is like scrap material for all parties. He is after power, that is all. Mr. Shettar was Chief Minister once and also, worked as a Cabinet Minister under B.S. Yediyurappa. It shows his lust for power.

“We inducted the former Chief Minister into our party, considering his seniority and political experience. We treated him with great respect. We made him an MLC, though he had lost the Assembly polls by 35,000 votes. But he did not reciprocate our gestures. He did not change his behaviour. He has shown that he is greedy for power,” he said.

He said that Mr. Savadi will remain in the Congress and not go back to the BJP. “Mr. Savadi is a seasoned politician and a good leader. I am sure he will not leave the Congress,” Mr. Shivaganga said.

