ADVERTISEMENT

Jagadish Shettar favours upgrading Sambra Airport to handle international flights

Updated - August 22, 2024 09:04 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi Member of Parliament asks airport officials and others to take up passenger demand survey

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi and MLA Asif (Raju) Sait at a meeting in Belagavi on Thursday with officers on the need for upgrading the airport at Sambra. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MP Jagadish Shettar told officers in Belagavi on Thursday that he wished for the Belagavi Airport to be upgraded to handle international flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a first step towards that goal, he directed officers to take up a passenger demand survey.

At a meeting of senior officers, including airport officials, he said that Belagavi is a rapidly developing city and that it can serve as the second capital of the State. The airport in Sambra is the third busiest in the State after Bengaluru and Mangaluru, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, the airport operates 10 daily flights to various destinations across the country. It also benefits the surrounding regions such as Kolhapur, Bagalkot and Vijayapura, as well as Dharwad. An international airport in Belagavi will help all, Mr. Shettar said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that the airport in Sambra has all the qualifications to be considered for upgradation to handle international flights.

Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi, MLA Asif (Raju) Seth, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US