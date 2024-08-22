GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagadish Shettar favours upgrading Sambra Airport to handle international flights

Belagavi Member of Parliament asks airport officials and others to take up passenger demand survey

Updated - August 22, 2024 09:04 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi and MLA Asif (Raju) Sait at a meeting in Belagavi on Thursday with officers on the need for upgrading the airport at Sambra.

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi and MLA Asif (Raju) Sait at a meeting in Belagavi on Thursday with officers on the need for upgrading the airport at Sambra. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MP Jagadish Shettar told officers in Belagavi on Thursday that he wished for the Belagavi Airport to be upgraded to handle international flights.

As a first step towards that goal, he directed officers to take up a passenger demand survey.

At a meeting of senior officers, including airport officials, he said that Belagavi is a rapidly developing city and that it can serve as the second capital of the State. The airport in Sambra is the third busiest in the State after Bengaluru and Mangaluru, he said.

As of now, the airport operates 10 daily flights to various destinations across the country. It also benefits the surrounding regions such as Kolhapur, Bagalkot and Vijayapura, as well as Dharwad. An international airport in Belagavi will help all, Mr. Shettar said.

He said that the airport in Sambra has all the qualifications to be considered for upgradation to handle international flights.

Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi, MLA Asif (Raju) Seth, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and others were present.

