Jagadish Shettar denies BJP is conspiring against CM, Dy.CM

Updated - August 02, 2024 09:15 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress leaders have erred, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Jagadish Shettar | Photo Credit: PTI

Jagadish Shettar, MP and BJP leader, has denied allegations that the BJP was conspiring to arrest Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

“We are not plotting anything against anyone. We are only seeking the resignation of those who have made mistakes. The Congress leaders have committed grave errors in governance and violated rules. That is why they are facing such criticism and allegations,” he said.

To a query, he said it was wrong to compare the situation of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s case. “The situation is so sensitive in Karnataka that the CM may resign anytime,” Mr. Shettar added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is directly involved in the MUDA scam. He is also involved in the Valmiki ST Development Corporation scam. The Governor has already issued a showcause notice to the CM’s office, seeking a response on why prosecution permission should not be issued against him. “The Governor will decide the next move after a response from the State government,” Mr. Shettar said.

He said that the CM had failed to provide answers to questions raised by the Opposition in the Assembly. “Instead, he held a press meet the day after the Assembly was adjourned. This means the Congress does not want to face the Opposition. The CM is also not ready to face a CBI probe. It shows that everything is not in order.”

