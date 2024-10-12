GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagadish Shettar calls for temporary stoppage of toll collection on some roads

Work not yet complete on these roads, says MP

Published - October 12, 2024 09:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP MLA, greeting MP Jagadish Shettar during the inauguration of the MP’s office in Belagavi on Saturday.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP MLA, greeting MP Jagadish Shettar during the inauguration of the MP’s office in Belagavi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Lok Sabha Member Jagdish Shettar has written a letter to Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Transport and Highways, to stop collection of toll on the Belagavi–Khanapur and Belagavi–Sankeshwar–Karud roads.

Work on the construction, widening and repair of roads is still pending. The residents of nearby areas are suffering as they have to pay toll on these incomplete roads. The toll collection may be temporarily stopped on these roads till the construction is complete, he said.

Published - October 12, 2024 09:43 pm IST

