Jagadish Shettar calls for temporary stoppage of toll collection on some roads

Lok Sabha Member Jagdish Shettar has written a letter to Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Transport and Highways, to stop collection of toll on the Belagavi–Khanapur and Belagavi–Sankeshwar–Karud roads.

Work on the construction, widening and repair of roads is still pending. The residents of nearby areas are suffering as they have to pay toll on these incomplete roads. The toll collection may be temporarily stopped on these roads till the construction is complete, he said.