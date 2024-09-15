Jagadish Shettar asks Congress how can MLA be arrested without prior investigation

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar has accused the State government of playing politics over the arrest of BJP MLA Munirathna.

“The Congress government has arrested him in a hurry. How can there be an arrest of a people’s representative without preliminary investigation? Some Congress leaders are even asking the BJP to expel him from the party,” he said on Sunday.

“The party will definitely take action against any leader if there is clear evidence against him. But this cannot be done just based on some allegations,” Mr. Shettar told reporters in Hubballi.