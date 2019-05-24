Jadhav romps home in Kalaburagi

Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge suffered his first electoral defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Mr. Kharge had won 11 elections in a row – nine Assembly contests and two Lok Sabha polls – since 1972.

This year, BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav, who polled 6,20,192 votes (52.14%), beat the Congress veteran who got 5,24,740 votes (44.12%) in the elections to Kalaburagi Lok Sabha segment. The Bahujan Samaj Party’s K.B. Vasu polled 10,865 (0.91%).

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer R. Venkatesh Kumar handed over the certificate to Mr. Jadhav at around 7.50 p.m.

Mr. Jadhav termed the results a people’s victory. “I did not defeat the invincible man [as Mr. Kharge was often called], but the people themselves did so. The people elected me for the development of their constituency and I will do it,” he told presspersons. As the trends indicated BJP’s victory, the party workers across the city began celebrating.

Mr. Kharge said that he would accept the people’s verdict. Interacting with presspersons at the local party office, he thanked all the leaders and cadres, who worked for him, and the people, who voted for him.

“Winning and losing are integral features of any democracy and we have been fighting for a vibrant democracy. I thank those who worked for me and those who voted for me. I feel bad as their work did not yield desired results,” he added.