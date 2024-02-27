Jadhav demands ₹100 crore from KKRDB to establish folk museum in Kalaburagi

February 27, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav has demanded that Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) provide ₹100 crore to establish Janapada Loka (folk museum) in Kalaburagi along the lines of the one established at Bidadi in Ramanagara district.

Addressing a gathering during a session on the second day of the 20th district Sahitya Sammelan at S.M. Pandit Rangamandir in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, he promised that he will arrange for 100 acres of land for the purpose if KKRDB provides ₹100 crore.

“Kalyana Karnataka is culturally rich. One can find hundreds of folkart forms across the rural areas in the region. We need to demonstrate all of them in a single place by establishing Janapada Loka just like the one established at Bidadi in Ramanagara district. The KKRDB gets special grants of ₹5,000 crore every year. It must allocate ₹100 crore for the purpose. If needed, we all should get ready to fight for it,” he said.

Supporting president of the literary event T.M. Bhaskar’s suggestion to cement factories in the district to adopt government schools near them, Mr. Jadhav stressed the need for collective efforts to save and develop Kannada language.

“Kannada language is saved by the common people. We should be proud of our language and strive for its development,” he said.

Progressive farmer Adinath Hira, who spoke on agriculture, health and environment, expressed discontentment over people’s reluctance to support farmers.

“Everybody wants to consume healthy fruits, vegetables and foodgrains. Hardly any of them, however, thinks of the plight of farmers in the country. Teachers take students on tour to various historical and religious places. They should also take students to farm fields and educate them about the importance of farming. Children should be made to sit with farmers and have discussion in the fields. They should be educated on the hardship of farmers,” he said.