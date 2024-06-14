Jackfruit mela is back in Mysuru city

The city will host the annual Jackfruit Festival on June 15 and 16 and showcase nearly 30 varieties cultivated across the State.

Being organised by Sahaja Samrudha in collaboration with Rotary Club of Mysore West, it will be held at the Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Reckoned to be the 4thlargest growing fruit in the country, it is also reckoned to be underutilized and neglected despite the myriad benefits that could accrue through value addition, said G. Krishnaprasad of Sahaja Samrudha.

The festival will highlight the economic potential of jackfruit cultivation that could be reaped by the farmers besides the scope that exists for value addition to shore up the income of the cultivators.

Mr. Krishnaprasad said the festival, which is in its fourth year, will introduce to the public red, white, and yellow-fleshed fruit from different parts of Karnataka and are renowned for distinct taste, shape and firm bulbs.

As in such festivals, the organizers will also showcase the culinary delights and possibilities at the Jackfruit Food Bazaar which will be part of the festival.

Value addition of Jackfruits culminating in Jack Ice Cream, jams, squashes, papads, halwa, holige, etc., will be on display beside the sale of 30 jackfruit variety seedlings like Rudrakshi Halasu, Siddu Kempu Halasu, Bairachandra, Sarva Ruthu, Shankara, Varada Sree, Tubagere Halasu, Thai red, Vietnam super early, Gumless jack, Nagachandra, Lalbagh Madura, and many more, said Mr. Krishnaprasad.

The event will be inaugurated by Krishnamurthy Biligere, an organic farmers and poet, and M.K. Kailasamurthy, who practices and promotes natural farming, will showcase varieties of rare jackfruit.

The Jackfruit Festival will also see more than 50 cultivator groups bringing different varieties of the fruit with value added products.

There will also be a Jackfruit Food Competition and Eating competition on Sunday at 12.30 p.m. and 3 p.m. while there will be a Jackfruit lifting competition on Saturday at 4 p.m. A jackfruit drawing competition for children will also be on Sunday at 10.30 a.m. For details contact Komal on 9880908608 or Suman on 9916168609.

