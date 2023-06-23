ADVERTISEMENT

Jackfruit festival is back in Mysuru

June 23, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

This is the third edition of the festival and the organisers said that there will be an incredible range and flavour of the fruit which will offer a feast to the eyes and tantalise the taste buds

The Hindu Bureau

The annual jackfruit festival will be held in Mysuru city on Saturday and Sunday. | Photo Credit: File photo

The annual jackfruit festival showcasing diverse variety and colours of the fruit is back in Mysuru city. It will be held on Saturday and Sunday (June 24 and 25) at the Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry and the Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra will inaugurate the event.

This is the third edition of the festival and the organisers said that there will be an incredible range and flavour of the fruit which will offer a feast to the eyes and tantalise the taste buds besides showcasing the myriad culinary possibilities.

At the heart of the festival will be the Jackfruit Bazaar – and chefs and food vendors as also innovative entrepreneurs will showcase their creativity and culinary skills through an impressive range of jackfruit-inspired dishes, the organisers added.

The event also offers an opportunity to learn about the health benefits, the sustainable methods of cultivating it and the global impact of jackfruit. Farmers engaged in cultivation of jackfruit will also share their experience and throw light on how jackfruit can contribute to food security besides promoting biodiversity.  

