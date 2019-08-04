Jackfruit festival a huge draw

The two-day jackfruit festival which got underway in the city on Saturday evoked a rousing response with the public making a beeline to the venue to savour a slice of the luscious fruit for sale and display.

Organised to popularise it among farmers and the consumers alike, the red variety was in particular demand as it whet the appetite of the visitors and left them asking for more.

Being held at the Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry under the joint auspices of Rotary Club of Mysore West and Sahaja Samruddha, an NGO advocating natural and organic farming, the expo saw farmer groups engaged in jackfruit cultivation come together to share their ideas and experiences in promoting the fruit.

G. Karunakaran, an agricultural scientist from the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research - Central Horticultural Research Station - at Hirehalli in Tumakuru said it was boom time for jackfruit cultivators and it held out a ray of hope for the farmers in times of agricultural distress.

He said a farmer used to let out his jackfruit tree for harvesting for as low as Rs.1000 a a few years ago but now it commands anywhere between Rs.10,000 and Rs.15,000. ‘’Jackfruit tree requires little maintenance or inputs by way of pesticide or fertilizer. What is important is that jackfruit can be grown even in water-stressed areas as it requires very little water’’, said Mr. Karunakaran.

However, he regretted that the full potential of jackfruit was yet to be harnessed in India. He said what was required was value addition by making use of jackfruit in recipes and in ready-to-consume packaged food. “Value addition is seen only in the coastal regions of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts apart from Kerala’’, rued Mr. Karunakaran.

Mr. Krishnaprasad of Sahaja Samruddha said though jackfruit is native to India, other countries had surged ahead in terms of exploiting its economic potential through value addition. For farmers constantly plagued by vagaries of nature which has made agriculture a gamble, jackfruit provides insurance against financial distress, he added.

Mr. Karunakaran pointed out that there were thousands of varieties of jackfruit in Karnataka alone due to cross-pollination taking place and the horticulture station at Hirehalli had documented 125 variants of the red-coloured jackfruit in Tumakuru alone.

On Sunday, there will be a jackfruit eating competition for the public while on the serious side the farmers will interact with scientists. Different varieties of jackfruit saplings are on sale.