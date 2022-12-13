Jackal strays into school, captured

December 13, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A jackal that strayed into a school compound wall at Asundi village in Gadag taluk on Tuesday, created a scare for sometime before it was captured by forest personnel and shifted to Binkadakatti Zoo.

According to forest officials, the incident happened when classes were under way at the school run by Hulakoti Education Society in the village located on the foothills of the Kappatagudda hill range.

On noticing the jackal within the school compound wall, the school authorities immediately alerted the forest officials who quickly rushed to the spot.

It took some time for the forest personnel to capture the jackal using a net. The forest personnel said that the jackal is healthy. It has been now shifted at Binkadakatti zoo located on the outskirts of Gadag.