Jab for persons above 45 years begins in Mysuru

MYSURU

01 April 2021 19:18 IST

Authorities want more staff to be deputed for vaccination duty

Amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases, the fourth phase of vaccination against COVID-19 began in Mysuru district on Thursday with more number of sites identified for expanding vaccination coverage.

An estimated 8.5 lakh persons above 45 years are eligible to get the vaccine. Arrangements are being made in both government and private hospitals for providing immunisation.

Unlike the first three phases, the number of people identified for the inoculation is more and therefore adequate facilities are necessary to ensure hassle-free jab to the targeted population.

Sources in the Health Department said the response for the jab was expected to pick up in the days ahead and consequently the healthcare workers are gearing up with surplus vaccine stocks.

The authorities want more staff to be deputed for vaccination duty. The services of post-graduate students of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) had been reportedly sought.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) at the KSOU Academic building near Mysuru airport was reopened on Thursday to accommodate patients with mild and moderate symptoms following surge in cases.

This centre, which can accommodate up to 650 patients at one time, had handled over 5,000 patients in the previous wave. It emerged as a ‘model’ COVID-19 Care Centre with volunteers from neighbouring districts coming here to see its functioning for replicating the model in their respective districts.

It came into existence on July 14, 2020, as Mysuru’s COVID-19 numbers went up and was temporarily shut in January this year as the number of patients dropped with the steep fall in infections.

Now, with cases peaking in the second wave and Mysuru reporting 100-plus cases daily since last week, the district administration decided to reopen it.

Ashok S.U., Nodal Officer, CCC and District War Room, said, “We are ready to combat the second wave. Like how the CCC functioned as a model care centre last year, we are geared up to extend services for the patients.”

A team of district officials visited the CCC and inspected the arrangements made for the patients.