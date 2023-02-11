J & K Lt. Governor tells students to discover their inner self

February 11, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

MYSURU

Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday told the universities and students not to go after marks but should lay emphasis on hands-on learning for attaining knowledge. The universities must focus on collaborative education, coming out of competitive learning centered around marks.

Speaking after inaugurating the diamond jubilee celebrations of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) here, he said the educational institutions were giving important exams and marks but there is not much talk about knowledge. The marks may not help but knowledge will do.

He said subjects cannot be learnt in isolation. The learning has to be collaborative. Hands-on experiments with emphasis on practical education are beneficial, Mr. Sinha felt.

Citing the examples of eminent personalities who understood their inner self and went on to become the role models, Mr. Sinha told the students to discover their inner self and do what they believe. Mahatma Gandhi had no formal degree but he discovered his inner self and went in search for truth. There are innumerable PhDs on Kabir but he too had no education. Sachin Tendulkar has no degrees but he became a greatest cricketer as he discovered his inner self.

He told the universities to provide a platform for the students to discover their inner self and practice what they believe. This is the need of the hour. Knowledge without action is meaningless.

Mr. Sinha launched the 60 th anniversary logo of the SJCE on the occasion.

Earlier, the Lt. Governor inaugurated the JSS Multimedia Resource Centre on the campus.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt graced the occasion.

M.H. Dhananjaya, C.G. Betsurmath, B. Suresh, Santosh Kumar, Kivade and others were present.