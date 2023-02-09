J and K Lt. Governor to inaugurate SJCE’s diamond jubilee fete

February 09, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The diamond jubilee celebrations of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru, a constituent college of the JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), will be inaugurated here on February 11.

Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will inaugurate the celebrations and also JSS Multimedia Resource Centre in the presence of Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, at 6.30 p.m. on the college premises. Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar will be present.

SJCE was established in 1963 under the aegis of JSS Mahavidyapeetha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first-of-its-kind JSS Multimedia Resource Centre (JSS MMRC) is an initiative to create a digital information platform for the stakeholders under JSS MVP. It aims to provide digital information resources to support teaching, learning and research.

Senior officials of JSS Mahavidyapeetha - C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary; M H Dhananjaya, Advisor, Technical Education Division; B. Suresh, Director, Technical Education Division will be present.

JSS STU Vice-Chancellor Santosh Kumar shared the details of the celebrations at a press conference here on Thursday. Principal Sangamesh Kivade, Deputy Registrar Harish and Assistant Registrar Maheshan were present.

The major events planned for the Diamond Jubilee Year are - international, national conferences and seminars on Emerging technologies; Libraries for the future; Advanced materials for health; Energy and environment; Innovations in Mechanical Engineering Sciences; Geospatial Technologies; Cognitive Computing and Information processing. Inter-University tournaments and annual athletic meet, Open Day – student project presentations, showcasing the facilities and achievements of various departments have been planned, a release said here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US