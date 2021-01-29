IX, I PU classes will start from Feb. 1: Minister

Full-day classes for IX, X, I and II PU students

Regular classes for students of Class IX and I PU will begin from February 1. The announcement was made on Thursday by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar after a meeting with the technical advisory committee and the Health Department.

In addition, the Minister said that starting from February 1, regular classes will be conducted for IX, X, I and II PUC students the entire day to cover the syllabus. For students from Classes 6 to 8, the ongoing Vidyagama classes on alternative days will be continued.

In December, based on a suggestion of the committee, the State government had allowed conducting classes for SSLC and II PUC students from January 1 and revised Vidyagama classes for students of Classes 6 to 8. “On an average, 75% students of II PU and 70% of SSLC are attending classes. For Vidyagama classes, around 45% of students are attending classes. Classes are being conducted as per the SoP of the technical advisory committee. There were no reports of a major spread of COVID-19 among teachers or students after classes commenced from January 1,” Mr. Kumar said.

The Minister said during his interaction with the students in various districts, he received feedback that physical classes are more effective than the online classes.

The technical expert committee will meet again in the second week of February to take a decision on conducting regular classes for other standards.

However, education expert Niranjan Aradhya V.P., said, “The State government’s decision to not conduct regular classes from Class 1 to 8 is unfortunate, unscientific and anti-constitutional. At present, students of the middle income group have the opportunity to study, but poor children are deprived of their rights because of laxity shown by those in power. The State government allowed all commercial activities such as malls, theatres, etc., to open and did not value the educational rights of the children.”