Ivory Coast national held for peddling MDMA crystals

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested a 36-year-old man from Ivory Coast for allegedly peddling MDMA crystals. They seized 515 grams of the drug worth ₹77 lakh from him.

Based on a tip-off, the sleuths caught the accused red-handed while he was waiting for his customers to deliver the drugs in Soladevanahalli. A probe revealed that the accused had come to India in 2017 on a business visa and indulged in peddling drugs. He would source the drugs through his contacts from a neighbouring State and sell them to his clients. The sale of drugs ranged from ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 per gram.

In another case, the Marathahalli police arrested an autorickshaw driver and recovered from him 10 kg of Marijuana worth ₹7.5 lakh. The accused, Molai Kunju, a native of West Bengal, allegedly source the contraband from his contacts in Assam and stored it in a labour shed at Kariyammana Agrahara in Marathahalli to sell it to his customers on the eve of the New Year celebration-2025.

Based on a tip-off, the CCB officials raided his shed, caught him red-handed, and seized the drugs.

