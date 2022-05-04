‘I’ve no clue on leadership change’

“I have no clue about any plans to effect a change in leadership in the State. I don’t know in what context B.L. Santosh, BJP national general secretary, made the statement about a change in leadership,’’ Umesh Katti, Minister and BJP leader, said in Athani on Wednesday.

“The BJP Government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is doing a good job. We will face the next election. I don’t think there will be any change in leadership. I don’t know why Mr. Santosh made the statement hinting at effecting a change in leadership,” Mr. Katti said.