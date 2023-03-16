HamberMenu
Ivala Bharata, a collection of essays by Rupa Hassan, released

March 16, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
A collection of essays by Rupa Hassan being released by poet Sa. Usha in Hassan.

Ivala Bharata, a collection of essays on women’s issues by poet and activist Rupa Hassan, was released recently in Hassan.

Noted poet Sa. Usha, who released the book, said it was the result of Mr. Rupa’s response to the exploitation of women as a poet. “As a poet, she responded to incidents and worked towards providing justice for the victims. Her writings are filled with compassion and love”, she said.

Ahmed Hagare, a writer and science activist who spoke about the book, said the essays were the result of Rupa Hassan’s travels and her involvement in issues concerning women and children. “The essays leave an indelible impression on readers; at times, they disturb them too. The way she presents facts, narrates incidents, and analyses them shows that she is a poet”, he said.

Ms. Rupa Hassan has been active in issues affecting women and children.She also served on the government panel to study the condition of sex workers in the State. The book has been published by Pallava Prakashana.

The book launch programme was organised by Hassan district unit of Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti, Yashaswini Mahila Shreyobhivruddi Seva Samsthe and Pallava Prakashana.

