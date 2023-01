IUCEE student forum inaugurated

January 04, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

The annual student forum 2023 of Indo Universal Collaboration for Engineering Education (IUCEE) was inaugurated at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering here on Wednesday. The event is part of International Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education and was marked by panel discussions on issues of sustainability. VVCE principal B. Sadashive Gowda, P. Vishwanath, secretary of VV Sangha, B. Shivalingappa, vice-president, VV Sangha and others were present. ADVERTISEMENT

