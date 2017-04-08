It’s tough for teachers in bypoll areas

A large number of teachers and staff deployed for SSLC examination-related duties in Nanjangud have extra work slated for them ahead of the examination on Monday.

They may have to show up at their respective centres the previous night (Sunday night) though the exam is to commence at 9.30 a.m the following day.

Of the 18 SSLC exam centres in Nanjangud taluk, eight are also polling stations for the byelections on Sunday.

The polling will be held from 7 a.m. till late in the evening, but the staff on election duty will be engaged in completion of various formalities, besides packing the EVMs and taking them to the counting centres by when it will be midnight.

The SSLC third language paper is to be held on Monday at 9.30 a.m., which will not leave much time for the authorities to prepare the halls and ensure seating arrangements are in order as per the hall ticket numbers of the students.

This is time-consuming and this is why the Education Department has directed the staff to report at night so as to complete the formalities by 8 a.m.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Basappa told The Hindu that he had asked the examination staff to ensure that the register numbers are entered on the desks the previous night after the election staff vacate the schools. Since the election authorities vacate the schools on Sunday night itself, conducting the examination smoothly will not be an issue, he said.

Once the elections were announced, a few parents had written to the authorities to shift the polling centres to primary schools or other places instead of holding it in high schools where the SSLC examination is being held.

However, the district election authority sought to dispel the fears of parents and said that all security measures have been taken to ensure that polling particularly in the eight schools will be held peacefully.