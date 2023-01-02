It’s time to make word ‘ex-servicemen’ gender neutral: HC

January 02, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday said that there is an imperative need for the Union and State governments to change the nomenclature ‘ex-servicemen’ to ‘ex-service personnel’ to make it gender neutral in tune with ever evolving, dynamic tenets of the fundamental right to equality before law guaranteed under the Constitution.

“The word ‘men’ in the nomenclature portrays such discrimination as it seeks to demonstrate that the forces are still a bastion of the male, while it is not... There was a time when women had no combatant role in any force. There is a paradigm shift from the past. Women have reached combatant services in supervisory roles as officers and on other responsibilities, be it in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. This is in the public domain,” the court observed.

Pointing out that women nowadays have a role to play in the forces, be it the Army, the Navy or the Air force, the court said that “the word ‘men’ in the nomenclature ex-servicemen, would seek to demonstrate a misogynous posture of an age-old masculine culture.”

Justice M. Nagaprasanna made these observations while allowing a petition filed by Priyanka R. Patil, daughter of a martyred ex-serviceman. She had questioned rejection of grant of identity card to her as a dependent of ex-servicemen by the State’s Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement.

“There has to be a change in the mindset of the rule making authority or the policy makers, it is only then there could be recognition of commitment of the values of the Constitution, as equality should not remain a mere idle incantation, but has to be a vibrant living reality. It must be remembered that extension of women’s right is the basic principle of all social progress,” the court observed.

Meanwhile, the court declared the department’s ‘guidelines for issuance of ID cards to dependents of ex-servicemen’ as discriminatory as the guidelines make daughters of ex-servicemen ineligible for grant of ID card if they are married even though they are under 25 years of age.

“If the son remains a son, married or unmarried; a daughter shall remain a daughter, married or unmarried. If the act of marriage does not change the status of the son; the act of marriage cannot and shall not change the status of a daughter,” the court said while citing various verdicts treating married daughters on a par with married sons.

Petitioner’s father, Subedar Ramesh Kandappa Police Patil was ‘killed in action’ in 2001 while serving in the Army. While his first daughter had secured a job on her own sans reservation, the petitioner had sought I-card to seek reservation under ‘ex-servicemen’ quota for applying for the posts Assistant Professors in the Government First Grade colleges.