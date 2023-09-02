It’s time to learn and live using technology, says Santosh Hegde

September 02, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde on Saturday, September 2, observed that it has become inevitable to learn and live using technology which is driving the world.

“Today’s world is technologically-driven. The children want to spend more time on their smartphones, tablets and laptops but not with their parents. Value education is gradually disappearing today,” he felt.

He was speaking at the Teachers’ Day celebrations organised by the Mysore Diocesan Education Society at the St. Philomena’s College Indoor Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rev. Alfred John Mendonca, Vicar General, Diocese of Mysore felicitated all the teaching and non-teaching staff members retiring in the academic year 2022-23. Rev. Fr. Vijay Kumar, Secretary and Correspondent, MDES welcomed the guests.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Hegde conveyed his hearty congratulations and heartfelt salutations to all the teachers present. “Having visited many schools and colleges as a guest, the camaraderie with the children and teachers has always been with me,” he said.

“When we are born, we are just a lump of flesh. We grow up, live and practice humanity but when we die we should have given back a valuable contribution to society; our life has to be worthwhile,” he stated.

The former judge appreciated the teachers who are constantly learning and teaching.

The program was presided over by Bishop Emeritus Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras.

Rev. Fr. Madalai Muthu, Treasurer, MDES; Rev. Dr. Bernard Prakash Barnis, Rector, St. Philomena’s College; Rev. Fr. James Barros, Procurator; Rev. Fr. Packiaraj, Chancellor and Rev. Avinash, Administrator, MDES were present.

The inaugural event was followed by entertainment programmes.

Joyce Lobo, CEO, St. Joseph’s and St. Mathias Institutions; Moses Jayashekhar, CEO, St. Joseph’s State Schools and Seby Mavely, CEO — Training and Development were also present.

As part of Teacher’s Day celebrations, MDES had organised Rangoli, Flower Arrangement, Cooking without Fire and Ethnic Ramp Walk competitions.

Teachers who had 100 percent attendance in the academic year 2022-23 were also felicitated on the occasion. More than a thousand teachers from all St. Joseph’s Educational Institutions in Mysuru city attended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.