It’s time for children’s entertainment at Dasara

Two-day Makkala Dasara inaugurated; platform for children to showcase their talents

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 29, 2022 18:44 IST

It’s time for the children’s merriment as Children’s Dasara (Makkala Dasara) got off to a grand start at Jaganmohan Palace auditorium here on Thursday.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B. .C Nagesh inaugurated the two-day event and said “The event has given a platform for the children to showcase their talents. Every child will get a chance to do so.”

Child prodigy Vamshika Anjani Kashyap, who became a sensation after her extraordinary performance in a TV reality show, was one of the attractions at the ‘Makkala Dasara’.

The girl who had come with her father and TV anchor ‘Master’ Anand gave a performance to the Kannada hit song ‘Ra…Ra…Rakkamma’ from the film Vikrant Rona, evoking a loud applause. This was followed by Davani’s show where the young girl recounted the names of all 224 Assembly constituencies in one minute that startled the audience, including several dignitaries.

On the occasion, Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar inaugurated the exhibition of products made by children, at the handicrafts and science expo.

The two-day ‘Makkala Dasara’ will feature fancy dress competitions, essay writing competition, elocution competition, painting competition, dance competition and traditional games competitions.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham and others were present on the dais.

