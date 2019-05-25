It’s time for alternative politics: Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj, who contested from Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency as an Independent and lost, said he was disturbed by the victory of many who are keen on changing the Constitution.

While accepting his defeat as “a solid slap on my face”, he said a tougher journey had now begun. It was time for alternative politics, he said, adding that he would continue in politics. He credited the BJP’s win to its narrative on the Balakot airstrike, security, and nationalism, while the Opposition had not provided an alternative leadership against Mr. Modi.