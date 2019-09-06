“It’s the right time to speak up”

The Karnataka-cadre IAS officer S. Sasikanth Senthil, who resigned from the civil service while serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, said it would be “unethical” to continue in government when the fundamental building blocks of democracy were “being compromised in an unprecedented manner”.

What made you take this rather abrupt decision?

It was long overdue. Many current developments have been disturbing me for quite some time. We enter service with an idealistic background to uphold the spirit of the Constitution. When that gets eroded, we cannot speak being within the system, and hence the decision.

What do you mean by current developments?

There are many indicators. Various institutions are being targeted. The economy is being brought down. There is huge public rhetoric. Public space is being shrunk. There is threat to fundamental rights. There is overall reversal of the system.

Was there an immediate trigger?

Not as such. As I elaborated earlier, I cannot remain within the system and talk against it. If you are within the system, you will have to toe the line of the dispensation. This is the right time to speak up and I have decided to do so being outside the system. I don’t want to initiate any debate right now. If people at the helm of affairs do not raise their voice against the current developments, no one can. We have to question.

Were you under any kind of local pressure in Dakshina Kannada?

Not at all. It was a pleasure working in Dakshina Kannada. People and public representatives of the district were extremely kind to me and I owe an apology to them for discontinuing the job vested on me midway.

What are your future plans?

I don’t have any specific plans as of now. As I said earlier, it is time to speak and question; that is what I will be doing.