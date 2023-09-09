It’s proven now that JD(S) is B team of BJP: Siddaramaiah

September 09, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on September 9 said that his previous statement that JD(S) is ‘B’ team of BJP has now been proved with the announcement of JD(S) alliance with BJP for the Loksabha election.

Speaking to press persons at Hubballi Airport on Saturday he said: “Whenever I used to call them ‘B’ team of BJP, JD(S) leaders would get angry on me. Now they are aligning with BJP. They have Secular in their party’s name and are aligning with communal BJP”.

Referring to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s statement that they would not align with anyone, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that now through Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda, the former Prime Minister has issued a statement that the alignment was to save the party’s existence in the State. “That means they don’t have any ideology or principle. For power, they can align with anyone”, he quipped.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the irregular power supply for irrigation pumpsets, the Chief Minister admitted that there was some problem because of excessive use of irrigation pumpsets in the month of August due to deficit rainfall. Consequently arrangements have been made to purchase power from other States for supply in Karnataka and it would be set right soon, he said.

Also read | Political compulsions make BJP and JD(S) natural allies despite ideological mismatch

On whether he would attend the G-20 dinner, he said that as he had other engagements he would not be attending the event. However he said that not inviting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to the dinner was wrong. “Mr. Kharge is not just AICC President, he is also the Leader of Opposition. Not inviting him is wrong”, he said.

On Mahadayi project, he said that the Union government had not yet given forest and environmental clearance for the project. “We will initiate the project as soon as the Centre gives clearances”, he said.

On Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s statement that Chief Minister led Wildlife Board should send the proposal to the Centre, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to know what the BJP-led State government was doing for the last three years when they were in power.

PM’s time sought

The Chief Minister said that he had sought an appointment with Prime Minister requesting for an all party meeting to discuss issues concerning Cauvery, Mekedatu and Mahadayi related issues. “I have written letter to the Prime Minister’s office ten days ago and till date we have not received any reply. There is also no reply on the letter seeking revision of NDRF guidelines for relief”, he said.

Replying to another query, he categorically stated that he had no interest in national politics and he would not go into national politics.

He clarified that he always criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues and not personally and not without any reason.

The Chief Minister said that there was large scale corruption under purchase of uniforms under ‘Vidya Vikas’ scheme of Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation. “Poor quality uniforms were supplied under the scheme and also payment was made for it. We have suspended the Managing Director and have issues instructions for recovery of the money paid”, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.