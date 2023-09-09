HamberMenu
It’s proved JD(S) is ‘B-team’ of BJP: CM

September 09, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bageshree S 5939

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that his previous statement that JD(S) is the ‘B-team’ of BJP has now been proved with the announcement of the JD(S) alliance with BJP for the Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi airport on Saturday, he said, “Whenever I used to call them ‘B’ team of BJP, JD(S) leaders would get angry. Now they are aligning with BJP. They have secular in their party’s name and are aligning with communal BJP.”

Referring to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s statement that they would not align with anyone, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that now through G.T. Deve Gowda, the former Prime Minister has issued a statement that the alignment was to save the party’s existence in the State. “That means they don’t have any ideology or principle,” he said.

